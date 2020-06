Posted: Jun 26, 2020 10:10 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 10:10 AM

Trey Stumpff

Frontier Pool is temporarily closed after the main circulation pump impeller stopped working on Thursday.

City officials say that the pool will remain closed at least through the weekend and possibly into next week, until parts to fix the pump can be located.

For more information you may contact Frontier Pool at 918-338-4000.