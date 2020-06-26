Posted: Jun 26, 2020 9:30 AMUpdated: Jun 26, 2020 9:30 AM

Tom Davis / Garrett Giles

Aaron Vaughan is running for sheriff of Washington County, and he says he brings something different to the leadership role that will greatly benefit the area.

Community policing is key to Vaughan, who believes that the development of a law enforcement and citizen relationship is important. He said the officer-citizen relationship has deteriorated at some point along the way.

Growing, restructuring, strengthening and renewing that relationship is Vaughan's goal. It is possible in Vaughan's sight, because Washington County is a great county.

Vaughn's platform consists of three things:

Moral Accountability

Fiscal Responsibility

Operational Efficiency

