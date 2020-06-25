Posted: Jun 25, 2020 11:45 AMUpdated: Jun 25, 2020 11:45 AM

Ty Loftis

Early Wednesday morning, officers pulled over a vehicle in the area of 2089 S. Johnstone Ave. in Bartlesville for driving under the influence of alcohol and driving with a revoked license.

According to a court affidavit, officers responded to the report of a possible hit and run accident. A caller advised that their parked car had been struck and the suspect fled the scene. The officer then observed a 2017 Chevy Cruze pass the area. The two passenger side tires were flat were flat and the passenger side mirror was missing. The driver of the vehicle, later identified as Ronnie Wiley, then pulled into the driveway of 2809 S. Johnstone Ave.

The court affidavit states that Wiley stepped out of the driver's seat and was unsteady on his feet. The officer also noticed he had slurred speech, watery eyes and an odor smelling of alcohol. The defendant denied hitting anything, but a part of the outside mirror was left at the scene. Officers were able to match the damage with the defendant's vehicle by color and design.