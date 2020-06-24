Posted: Jun 24, 2020 12:44 PMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 12:48 PM

Garrett Giles

A private property agreement between Ernest Blum Revocable Trust and Washington County District One was approved by the Washington County Commissioners on Monday.

Commissioner Mitch Antle said this involves property at North 3940 Road and West 1100 Road. He said these roads connect Highway 10 with U.S. Highway 75.

Once Washington County District gets to this heavily farmed area, there is at least three farms in operation there, if not four. Blum specifically owns several parcels on both sides of the roads; up and down N3940 and W1100.

Commissioner Antle said there were five segments that covered approximately eight property record cards that were attached to the agreement that was presented on Monday. He said the landowner signed off on the agreement after the individual leasing the property to the owner reviewed the contract with him.

Washington County District One is working on the ditch line in the area that was in question. Soybeans are in place right now, and some farmers have them right up to the line.

Commissioner Antle said if he puts a blade in a ditch line, and he just so happens to run over some of the soybeans, he does not want to want to pay for them. He said that was the point behind the agreement and the way it was set up.

Some test runs have been performed already to make sure the area is dry enough for them to move forward with the work. The property owner has already drained the fields quite a bit.