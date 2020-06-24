Posted: Jun 24, 2020 11:31 AMUpdated: Jun 24, 2020 11:31 AM

Ty Loftis

Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition began the process of removing and disposing of the Bighill Furniture Store in Fairfax on Monday morning. This has been nearly a two-year process that the Board of Osage County Commissioners have been attempting to resolve after the building was damaged by a tornado.

Various groups had came forward saying they were interested in restoring the building, but a structural engineering report from December said the commissioners needed to act quickly. Here is Terry Loftis of JL & Associates giving the findings from that report.

Here is District Three Commissioner Darren McKinney giving his reasoning for the need to tear down the building.

Jackson's Wrecking and Demolition signed a contract saying it will take no longer than 21 days to complete the project.