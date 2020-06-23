Posted: Jun 23, 2020 2:37 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 2:37 PM

Ty Loftis

A voluntary boil order is being issued for those living within the city limits of Pawhuska for the next 48 hours as a result of a water line break that occurred Monday evening. This break occurred at the water treatment facility. Parts of the city had their water shut off, but residents had their water turned back on Tuesday afternoon. Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts says how much of the city has been impacted.

Roberts said that from what he could tell, most businesses that weren't effected by the outage were operating as normal.

Hominy also had a water line break Monday evening, but Roberts reports that it has been fixed and residents may experience low water pressure for the next day.