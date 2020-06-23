Posted: Jun 23, 2020 1:06 PMUpdated: Jun 23, 2020 1:06 PM

Trey Stumpff

The City of Bartlesville has announced their offices will be closed Friday, July 3rd and trash routes for Friday customers will be amended next week due to the Independence Day Holiday.

Trash routes scheduled for Friday will be serviced on Wednesday, July 1st due to the holiday. Friday trash route customers should have their trash at its normal collection place no later than 6:00 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1st.