Ty Loftis

There will be a a virtual candidate forum from Bartlesville City Hall this Tuesday beginning at 6 p.m. and you will be able to hear coverage of that forum on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 or stream live on KWONTV.com.

Candidates running for Washington County Court Clerk and those vying for the seat of House District 11 will be participating in the evening's event. President of the Green Country Republican Women's Club, Mayri Hebert explains how useful this forum will be for those deciding on a candidate to vote for next week.

Our very own Tom Davis will be the moderator of the forum.