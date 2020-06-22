Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 2:44 PM

Max Gross

A dispute over land use near Custer’s Cove, a popular fishing spot on Oologah Lake was heard at Monday’s Nowata County Commissioners meeting for the second consecutive week. A group led by Danielle Sotello says they have purchased land off County Road 26 in order to build two homes. The group says they’ve received backlash for placing a gate on what they believe to be their property.

Neighbors say the public should have a right to the lake access and that the bit of road had previously been listed on county maps dating back to 1914. Johnny Swolley, a former Nowata County deputy said that the lake has always been accessible from this road.

The landowners said they’re bringing this matter before the commissioners on a recommendation from the district’s attorney office. The commissioners said it probably isn’t a decision for them to make. Ashley Ramsey with the landowners group says they’re keeping the gate closed unless ordered by a judge.

Last Monday, the group claimed that vandals had damaged their property. Ultimately, the commissioners opted to table any decision citing they wanted more information and consultation with the district attorney.