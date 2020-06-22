Posted: Jun 22, 2020 2:24 PMUpdated: Jun 22, 2020 2:24 PM

Max Gross

Due to changing bandwidth regulation from the Federal Communications Commission those who watch the News on 6 may need to rescan their television in order to keep the channel. If you use an antenna to watch Channel 6 you will need to rescan starting June 25 at 12:30 p.m. Travis Meyer explains that the station needs to reduce bandwidth.

Those who use a cable provide will not need to participate in the rescan. Meyer says this could affect up to 20% of their viewers. He says setting up your television to do this is a simple process.

To view the three step process you can visit rescanoklahoma.com or call 1-866-901-7557.