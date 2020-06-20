Posted: Jun 20, 2020 8:06 AMUpdated: Jun 20, 2020 8:06 AM

Garrett Giles

The Oklahoma State Department of Health (OSDH) strongly urges Oklahomans to adhere to Centers for Disease Control (CDC) guidelines when choosing to attend public gatherings. As outlined by the CDC, individuals attending such events will face an increased risk of becoming infected with COVID-19 and becoming a transmitter of this novel coronavirus.

Interim Health Commissioner Lance Frye said in a statement: “As we have expected, our state is experiencing increased positive cases since reopening. As Governor Stitt has said many times before, the virus is still here. We all have to learn how to live within this new normal, and both our health care system and the general public must stay vigilant and prepared.”

In preparation for participating in large-scale events, we encourage the following public health measures to be taken to minimize risks:

Plan in advance and seek out testing at one of the State’s free COVID-19 testing centers or with your health care provider. Following the public event, minimize social interactions and consider being tested again in the days following.

While attending the event, wear a cloth face covering, frequently use hand sanitizer with 60% rubbing alcohol, do not touch your face, and do your best to keep six feet away from others.

If you are a part of a vulnerable population group, to include being of the age 65 and older, or are immunocompromised, please stay home and seek out alternative options to enjoy the event through live streaming or a recording.

The OSDH strongly urges people to stay at home if they are feeling sick and experiencing any symptoms. For information on COVID-19 or OSDH testing site locations, visit coronavirus.health.ok.gov. CDC guidance regarding public gatherings is available here.