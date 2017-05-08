Posted: Jun 19, 2020 10:22 AMUpdated: Jun 19, 2020 10:22 AM

Ty Loftis

The Board of Osage County Commissioners will meet at the fairgrounds this Monday for another regularly scheduled meeting.

The commissioners will consider making further amendments and procedures for public admittance to the Osage County Courthouse and other county-owned properties.

The commissioners will look to approve and sign a resolution to execute the agreement, which would establish the association of county commissioners of Oklahoma Self-Insurance Group. They will also consider approving the move of the Hominy nutrition site from its current location to 215 N. Price Street.

The commissioners will also consider signing an agreement with Unifirst for uniform rentals in the 2020-2021 fiscal year.

The meeting begins at 10 a.m. for those interested in attending.