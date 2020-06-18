Posted: Jun 18, 2020 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 18, 2020 3:20 PM

Garrett Giles

Sam and Cade McGlathery are Bartlesville Radio's day six winners in the Dad Deserves It! DIGITAL SCAVENGER HUNT.

The McGlathery's won a $48 gift card from Mr. Klean Car Wash. They said there dad – Jeff McGlathery – is their biggest fan. From the time they were 4 or 5 he coached all of their rec league baseball games. As they got older, Jeff coached some of their junior high and high school games, as well. If he wasn't coaching a sport they played, he was always there. He never missed a game of anything...baseball, basketball, football.

Last year Jeff had a quadruple bypass and for a few months he was down. He still made it to their games, even if he had to set in the car to watch. But he's better now. Jeff is a very involved dad. He has let Sam and Cade try anything they wanted to and encouraged them in whatever it was. He's taken them to things that maybe he wasn't very interested in because it was something they wanted to do.

Outside of sports, they spend time working with their livestock - both their personal livestock and their FFA projects. They also play a lot of cards and board games like Monopoly together as a family.

Sam is in college now and last year was an eye-opener for him, as he met many new friends who don't have two parents in their life. Something that to Sam, was just normal, was something that his friends did not have. If they needed something, his dad made sure they had it. Cade and Sam have never had to wonder whether their dad loved us or not, because he shows them every day in the things he does for them.

He has been an Oklahoma teacher since 2000 and he has always worked a 2nd job to be able to take them on special trips - they've been snow skiing twice in Colorado, to Mount Rushmore, and other vacations in many states. The Grand Canyon is on their list of places to go - which is why they wanted to enter this contest.

As a daily winner, the McGlathery's will be eligible for the Dad Deserves It! GRAND PRIZE, which includes a three night stay at Canyon Plaza Resort, two passes for Grand Canyon IMAX Movie Discovery & Adventure, as well as parking and admission to Grand Canyon National Park. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Monday, June 22nd at 8:00 a.m.

Be sure to tune in again to your favorite Bartlesville Radio stations on Friday as you will have a chance to win a $50 VISA gift card from Truity Credit Union.