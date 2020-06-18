Facebook Twitter K1-TEXT Email Print

Posted: Jun 18, 2020

Legislative Golf Tournament to Take Place in August

Garrett Giles

The Bartlesville Chamber of Commerce will hold its 31st Legislative Golf Tournament on Thursday, August 27th at 11:00 a.m.

The tournament will take place at Adams Golf Course and last until 5:00 p.m. Registration is open now and you can find a link to register here. It costs $500 to register a team and $125 for an individual golfer.

For more information, you can call the Bartlesville Regional Chamber of Commerce 918.336.8708.


