Posted: Jun 17, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jun 17, 2020 11:17 AM

Ty Loftis

The state of Oklahoma has seen the largest one-day increase in coronavirus cases since the COVID-19 pandemic began with 259 positive cases being reported on Wednesday.

This includes an increase of four positive cases in Washington County, bringing the total to 357. Osage County now has 116 positive cases; an increase of two since Tuesday and Nowata County remains steady at 26 cases. Only one death is being reported by the Oklahoma State Department, that taking place in Oklahoma County.

Nearly one out of every 30 people who test for the coronavirus get a positive test. There are now 181 people currently hospitalized because of the coronavirus.