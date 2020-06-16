Posted: Jun 16, 2020 1:46 PMUpdated: Jun 16, 2020 1:46 PM

Ty Loftis

At Monday's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting, Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. was requesting that the commissioners sign a work and pricing order with Datascout, LLC. This would help provide professional mapping services and geospatial consulting services to the county at a cost of $11,500 a year. Quinton explains what that will be used for.

This is something that they had been attempting to do at the assessors office, but after evaluating things they deemed that it would be more effective to hire someone to do it for them. The commissioners approved the agreement with a 3-0 vote.