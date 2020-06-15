Posted: Jun 15, 2020 6:12 PMUpdated: Jun 15, 2020 6:12 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met for a regularly scheduled meeting Monday evening in the administration building.

Pawhuska Superintendent David Cash said a survey is available for parents to take regarding what direction they think the school should take in terms of opening school in the fall. Cash said there have been around 170 people respond thus far. He says a recommendation on how to proceed will be presented to the board in July.

Cash wanted to assure the board that the school is doing just fine financially despite not being able to finish the calendar year. Cash said some staff and faculty have expressed some concern, but he noted that they have enough money put back to absorb a financial hit for at least two or three years.

Assistant Superintendent Beverly Moore was appointed to serve on the Osage County Interlocal Cooperative Board of Directors for the 2020-2021 school year. The board also selected the Oklahoma School Assurance Group to provide worker’s compensation insurance for the 2020-2021 school year.

The commissioners renewed a contract with OSIG to continue serving the district for property, liability and auto insurance for just over $134,000.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska school board meeting will take place Monday, July 13th at 5:30 in the evening at the administration building.