The Coffeyville Police Department is investigating a homicide that occured early Sunday morning. CPD responded to the 600 block of East 3rd Street for a shooting. Responding officers located a gunshot victim, 38-year-old Otis Horner of Coffeyville. Horner was transported to CRMC, where he was pronounced deceased.
Two persons of interest are being sought after for questioning. CPD is looking for 21-year-old Ethan Bellamy and 22-year-old Jonathan Hall, both of Coffeyville.
Anyone with information on the case should contact CPD at 620-252-6160, or Detective Kastler at 620-252-6145. Those wishing to remain anonymous may provide information to the Crime Tip Hotline at 620-252-6133.