Posted: Jun 12, 2020 2:51 PMUpdated: Jun 12, 2020 2:51 PM

Max Gross

A Bartlesville woman was arrested after allegedly choking a man and threatening him with a knife. Sarah Jones was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon during an arraignment in Washington County Court on Friday.

According to an affidavit, officers responded to a domestic disturbance on the 1500 block of Elm Avenue in Bartlesville on Thursday morning. They noted Jones standing the yard of the residence. She admitted to having a knife during the incident. Jones and a man who lived at the house got into an argument over a set of keys.

The victim claims that Jones had a knife and threw it at him. She then allegedly choked him leaving visible marks on the man’s neck. An emergency protective order was granted to the victim after the incident.