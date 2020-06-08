Posted: Jun 08, 2020 3:17 PMUpdated: Jun 08, 2020 3:17 PM

Ty Loftis

A man in Skiatook is suspected of fraudulently using a credit card at the Ace Hardware. He was last seen wearing a Tropical shirt and a wrist watch on his right arm. He was also last seen driving a U-haul van.

If you have any information about this suspect, you are asked to call the Osage County Sheriff's Office at 918-287-3131. There is a photo associated with this story on our website, bartlesvilleradio.com.