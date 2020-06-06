News
COVID-19 UPDATE 6-6-20
Washington County has two more COVID-19 cases reported since Friday for a total of 340 cases with 37 deaths and 279 recoveries.
Osage County has 102 cases, 8 deaths and 86 recoveries.
Nowata County has 23 cases, no deaths and 22 recoveries.
As of this advisory, there are 7,059 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.
There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 28:
- One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.
- One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.
There are 347 total deaths in the state.
