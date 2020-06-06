Posted: Jun 06, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: Jun 06, 2020 10:44 AM

Tom Davis

Washington County has two more COVID-19 cases reported since Friday for a total of 340 cases with 37 deaths and 279 recoveries.

Osage County has 102 cases, 8 deaths and 86 recoveries.

Nowata County has 23 cases, no deaths and 22 recoveries.

As of this advisory, there are 7,059 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19 in Oklahoma.

There are two additional deaths; one of them occurred in the past 24 hours and the other died on May 28:

One in Oklahoma County, a female in the 65 and older age group.

One in McClain County, a male in the 65 and older age group.

There are 347 total deaths in the state.