Max Gross

A peaceful demonstration went off without a hitch on Friday night. Hundreds of peaceful protesters took over downtown Bartlesville to march for justice and racial equality. Pastors, community leaders and business owners took the stage at the new Tower Center at Unity Square. They spoke about injustice, systematic racism and long-running prejudice. Barbara Brown gave a powerful statement.

Policed blocked off downtown streets as the masses walked wielding signs with slogans of ‘I Can’t Breathe’, ‘Black lives Matter’ and ‘Enough’. Some police officers held weapons while others watched and helped direct traffic. Onlookers from local businesses encouraged those who marched and passed out water bottles. James Jones was happy to see so many people supporting a cause.

Chants in support of George Floyd, the Minneapolis man who was killed by police echoed the downtown streets. In total, the demonstration lasted just under two hours. No arrests, signs of violence or any other unsavory activity occurred.

