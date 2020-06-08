Posted: Jun 05, 2020 10:59 AMUpdated: Jun 05, 2020 10:59 AM

Trey Stumpff

The Osage County Board of Commissioners will hold their weekly meeting on Monday June 8th, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Osage County Fairgrounds. It is opened to the public if you would like to attend.

Some of the items on the agenda that will be discussed will be possible action regarding further amendment to procedures for public admittance to Osage County Courthouse and other county owned properties.

The Commissioners will also have discussion on the following bid contracts: road and bridge items, grader blades, and rock-state spec and non-state spec.

The Commissioners will also vote on possible executive session per title 25 Oklahoma statues for the purpose of confidential communications between the Board of County Commissioners of Osage County and its attorney concerning the lawsuit styled, Jay Mitchell vs. Osage County Board of Commissioners.