Posted: Jun 03, 2020 2:19 PMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 2:20 PM

Trey Stumpff

The deadline to register to vote or update your voter registration for Oklahoma’s Primary election is Friday, June 5.

The state has adopted a new voter registration wizard that will make it easier for voters to cast their votes. The wizard is designed to simplify the registration process.

State Election Board Secretary Paul Ziriax stated, “The new voter registration wizard allows you to complete your application online, then print, sign and mail the application to your County Election Board. By using the State Election Board’s website, you can be certain your personal information is safe and secure.”

Applicants can also download a Voter Registration Application from the State Election Board’s website. Voter registration applications must be received by the Election Board or postmarked no later by Friday, June 5.

Visit the State Election Board website at elections.ok.gov for more information. The Oklahoma Primary Election is Tuesday, June 30.