Posted: Jun 03, 2020 3:43 AMUpdated: Jun 03, 2020 3:43 AM

Tom Davis / AP

The family of a man shot and killed by a Bartlesville police officer in 2019 have filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city and two of its officers.

The lawsuit was filed Monday in federal court in Tulsa by the estate of Thomas Gay, who was shot and killed in June 2019 after police responded to a report of a domestic disturbance.

According to the suit, police officer Jessica Pitts shot and killed Gay when he attempted to flee. Attorney Scott Wood who is representing the city and the officers said the facts will show the shooting was justified.