Posted: May 30, 2020 10:44 AMUpdated: May 30, 2020 10:44 AM

Garrett Giles

For the first time in two days, Washington County has recorded new coronavirus cases.

According to the Oklahoma State Department of Health on Saturday, Washington County has two new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number of cases to 316. No new deaths or recoveries were listed in the OSDH report. 35 people have died from the virus, and 273 people have recovered. Washington County has the fifth most COVID-19 cases of any county in the state.

No changes were seen in Osage County, which has 95 cases, 83 listed recoveries and eight deaths. Nowata County continues to list 23 cases and 22 recoveries and zero deaths.

Five deaths were reported in Oklahoma on Saturday. There are now 334 deaths in the state due to the coronavirus. Statewide cases are now at 6,418, a jump of 80 since Friday. 5,435 people have recovered from the virus in the Sooner State.