Posted: May 30, 2020 3:45 AMUpdated: May 30, 2020 3:45 AM

Garrett Giles

Discussion and possible action on a courthouse policy and procedures regarding the move into Phase III or the COVID-19 re-opening will take place in the next Washington County Commissioners’ meeting.

Also in the meeting, a donation from the Cherokee Nation for the Washington County Emergency Management team may be approved. The item will be presented by WCEM Director Kary Cox.

The Washington County Commissioners will meet on Monday, June 1st, at 9:00 a.m. on the second floor of the County Administration Building, located at 400 S. Johnstone Ave.