Posted: May 29, 2020 10:59 AMUpdated: May 29, 2020 10:59 AM

Ty Loftis

The coronavirus has caused the cancelation and postponement of several events throughout the area, including a motion hearing that has been prolonged to Friday, July 24th in an October 2018 murder case.

Toby Bighorse, Daniel Keene and Maurice Kent are all being charged with first or second-degree murder in the alternative for the October 1st, 2018 murder of John Adkins.

The four were believed to be traveling in a car north of Pawhuska when an argument broke out and Adkins was stabbed and killed. His body was found 17 days later approximately one mile north of Pawhuska.

The Defense has argued that the altercation took place on Native American land and because the defendants have Native American blood, it should be turned over to the United States Attorney’s Office. The judge ruled against that though and it will be heard in Osage County District Court.

The motion hearing will begin at 1 p.m.