Posted: May 25, 2020 1:26 PMUpdated: May 25, 2020 1:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The American Legion Post #334 held Memorial Day services to honor veterans amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Vietnam veteran and Ramona resident Lester Gagan said the American Legion Post #334 was established in 1946. He said they have held services to honor veterans every Memorial Day.

Every year, the American Legion Post #334 holds a service at the Oglesby, Matoaka, Ochelata and Ramona cemeteries. There, they raise the flag, play taps, hold a 21 gun salute, and pray.

An American flag at the Ramona Cemetery remained at half-mast following the Memorial Day service. President Donald Trump requested that flags across the nation remain at half-mast until dark. Gagan said it was to honor the veterans that have sacrificed their lives for the nation’s freedom.

There are approximately 350 veterans buried in the Ramona Cemetery. Gagan said those veterans fought in the Civil War, World War I and World War II, the Vietnam War, the Pakistan War, and the Desert Storm War. He said the journey has been long to get to where we are today, but they were honored to pay respect to those that have fought to defend the United States.

Gagan said he is glad to be alive. He said he is grateful for the veterans that sacrificed their lives.

Approximately 60 to 70 people attended the Memorial Day service at the Ramona Cemetery despite the chance for rain and the on-going concerns surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The American Legion Post #334 provided food and drinks after the event.

Gagan said the American Legion Post #334 is doing everything they can to bring Ramona back to life. He said they gave away 225 drive-thru packages to those on the front lines of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in recent weeks.