Posted: May 22, 2020 11:43 AMUpdated: May 22, 2020 12:12 PM

Garrett Giles

The Dewey City Council unanimously approved for improvements to be made to the Dewey Fire Department located at 801 N. Cherokee Avenue.

City Manager Kevin Trease said they placed orders for four overhead bay doors and three openers on Thursday.

Over time, the overhead bay doors have worn out. The parts for the openers are also obsolete. The 12-foot by 12-foot doors with three rows of glass in them are heavy, and it is extremely difficult to open them by hand.

Trease said they planned on making these improvements to the Dewey Fire Department while they were putting the finishing touches on the new Dewey Police Station next door. He said they will also replace the exterior east and south sheet metal and trim at the fire station.

The City of Dewey has contracted with both Overhead Door and Robert Lee Construction, LLC for the project, which is estimated to cost $23,000. The money will come from the City of Dewey's Capital Improvement Budget for the year.

To read the story from Dewey's City Council meeting on Monday, click here.