Posted: May 21, 2020 2:26 PMUpdated: May 21, 2020 2:26 PM

Trey Stumpff

The forecast for Memorial Day weekend calls for a chance of rain and storms. Osage County Emergency Manager Jerry Roberts warns people who might be spending time outdoors to be weather aware should storms start to develop.

Roberts also urges people to pay attention and listen for the storm sirens if there is severe weather in the area. Roberts has looked at the updated forecast for this weekend and says that the rain chances seem to be trending down slightly.

Should storms develop this weekend, keep it tuned to your favorite Bartlesville Radio Station and we will keep you advised.