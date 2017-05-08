Posted: May 19, 2020 2:34 PMUpdated: May 19, 2020 2:34 PM

Trey Stumpff

The County Assessor Ed Quinton Jr. was at Monday's Osage County Board of Commissioners meeting to discuss a new software that will begin on July, 1st 2020. Here's Quinton discussing what the new software program will look like.

Quinton said that the new software originally cost $6,750 but he was able to get the software for just over $3,000. Quinton said a new website was created and it is easier for the tax payers to get information on their properties.