Posted: May 19, 2020 12:00 PMUpdated: May 19, 2020 12:05 PM

Garrett Giles

Tri County Tech will hold a virtual commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 on Tuesday night at 7:00 o’clock.

You can watch Tri County Tech’s graduation on kwontv.com. You can listen to the graduation on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3. If you live far away, you can stream the audio of the graduation by going to bartlesvilleradio.com and clicking the “KWON – News/Talk” stream at the top right corner of the homepage.

Join Tri County Tech and Bartlesville Radio in honoring the Class of 2020 graduates from TCT virtually. The commencement ceremony will be brought to you by: