Posted: May 18, 2020 11:39 AMUpdated: May 18, 2020 1:44 PM

Trey Stumpff

Associate Pastor of Grace Community Church in Bartlesville, Dale Willis, will be on hand to host another day of prayer for our community.

Last week, Pastor Rod MacIlvaine said, "Our City needs men and women, boys and girls, who are willing to do that hard work of hidden prayer."

Tuesday’s Prayer can be heard at 12:30 p.m. on KWON AM 1400 and FM 93.3. You can also watch the Prayer live online at KWONTV.com or on the Bartlesville Radio Facebook page. This is the ninth week that a member of Grace Community Church will be hosting prayer for our community.

If you want to pray along at home on Tuesday, you can download a new prayer outline by clicking the “Pray for Our City” button at BartlesvilleRadio.com.