Posted: May 15, 2020 8:27 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 8:28 PM

Evan Fahrbach

The Dewey High School graduating class of 2020 officially picked up their diplomas via an uncharacteristic drive-thru graduation on Friday evening in front of the high school.

The Bulldoggers drove with their parents up to the stage, got out of their vehicles and then crossed the stage while turning their tassels.

The graduation was put on in an effort to give the 2020 class a chance to celebrate graduating while still adhering to distancing guidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Dewey High principal Brent Dugger says the 2020 class has a ton to be proud of.

If you missed the graduation, a video of it in its entirety is archived under the On-Demand tab of KWONTV.com, thanks to Paul Hood & Associates CPAs.