Posted: May 15, 2020 1:24 PMUpdated: May 15, 2020 2:30 PM

Garrett Giles

The Green Country Republican Women's Club, the Washington County Republican Party, and Phillips 66 will sponsor the Washington County Sheriff Candidate Forum next Thursday, May 21st at 6:00 p.m.

The Forum will be held virtually from Bartlesville City Hall (pictured). Mayri Hebert, the president of the Green Country Republican Women's Club said there will be live audio on KWON 1400 AM, 93.3FM and video at KWONTV.com.

With the Primary Election coming up on Tuesday, June 30th, Hebert said they wanted to give the candidates in each race a virtual platform to speak to the public. In this particular election cycle, Hebert said they have several local candidates: four candidates for Washington County Sheriff and two candidates for State House District 11. She said this is a good opportunity to have the local candidates get together and hold this virtual forum.

Tom Davis from KWON will moderate the Forum. All candidates for Sheriff will be there including incumbent Scott Owen, Nick Lay, Aaron Vaughan, and Jeff Fesler. There will be an opportunity for audience members to submit questions virtually during the forum.

Following the Sheriff’s Forum, there may be an opportunity to hear from House District 11 Republican Candidates, including the incumbent Derrel Fincher and Wendi Stearman.

Candidates can submit up to three questions to the moderator as long as they are received 48 hours before the forum. Each candidate will have two minutes to answer each question. They will also have three minutes for opening and closing statements. The first question of the forum will go to the candidate that loses the opening coin toss.

The next Candidate Forum will be held on Tuesday, June 23rd, 6:00 p.m., for Washington County Court Clerk and House District 11. Then, live audio will be on KWON 1400 AM, 93.3FM and video at KWONTV.com.

For more information, send an email to greencountryrwc@gmail.com or info@washingroncountyokgop.com.

Under normal circumstances, Hebert said the Green Country Republican Women's Club has monthy lunch meetings at the Hillcrest Country Club on the third Thursday with guest speakers. She said registration is $20 and includes lunch. For more information, contact Hebert at greencountryrwc@gmail.com.