Posted: May 15, 2020 10:15 AM

Max Gross

One Washington County woman older than 65 years old is listed as the only COVID-19 death in the state according to the Oklahoma State Department of Health. This is the 30th death in Washington County.

Just one more Washington County COVID-19 case is being reported on Friday. In total, there are 301 cases and 243 recoveries in Washington County. On May 1, Washington County listed 23 deaths and 263 total cases. However, the county still ranks fourth in the state in number of deaths.

Osage County lists 90 cases for the third straight day. Since May 1 only eight cases have been added and no one in Osage County has died from COVID-19. Nowata lists 23 cases an increase of two cases in the last two weeks. Nowata County has not seen anyone die from COVID-19.

In Oklahoma, 285 people have died from COVID-19. There are now 5,086 cumulative positive cases, a jump of 124 since Thursday. Over 110,000 negative tests have received by statewide labs.

