Posted: May 14, 2020 10:47 AMUpdated: May 14, 2020 11:12 AM

Garrett Giles

For 25 years, Jim Warring served the Bartlesville Police Department. On Tuesday, Sergeant Warring announced that he will be retiring from the BPD.

The people Sgt. Warring (pictured below) worked with and the citizens he served are what he will miss the most. Warring said he had a great career with the police department and that the City of Bartlesville has been wonderful to him.

1995 is when Sgt. Warring's career started with the Bartlesville Police Department. Then, Warring was a patrolman. He said it has been funny to see how technology and the department has changed over the years.

There were no cell phones, and the half of the department used revolvers in the 1990's. Warring worked every facet of the BPD during his tenure. To name a few positions he served in, Warring was on the SWAT Team for 12 years, a field training officer, and detective.

Over time Sgt. Warring built a relationship with Grand Lake Mental Health while working with the police department. Warring said he was introduced to the iPad system that GLMH gives to police officers to help those who are struggling with substance abuse or mental health in the field. He said he also worked alongside the Washington County Wellness & Suicide Prevention Coalition over the years.

NARCAN was later brought to the Bartlesville Police Department. Sgt. Warring said the BPD was the first agency in Washington County to have the product on hand. He said NARCAN is another tool they can use in the field now.

The 53-year-old Warring will continue serving the public in a position with Grand Lake Mental Health. Warring said it is terrifying because he has never not had on a uniform during his entire working life as an adult. He said there are challenges and things he does not know of that lie ahead, but he hopes that his thought process and experience can make some conversations and programs that help everyone, citizens and law enforcement alike.

In Warring's opinion, a great percentage of people that officers deal with on a daily basis suffer from either a mental health issue or substance abuse. He said the police have to look at the causes for arrest, but then there are the family members that are suffering, friends and employers, and court systems that are impacted by these actions.

Teaming law enforcement up with Grand Lake Mental Health is important in Warring's mind. Warring said they need to keep getting together to come up with practical solutions to give people good, safe care. He said they also need to come up with a process that transforms people into sound, productive citizens.

Sgt. Warring's retirement from the Bartlesville Police Department will be in effect on Monday, June 1st.