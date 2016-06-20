Posted: May 12, 2020 3:18 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 3:20 PM

Ty Loftis

There are many businesses going through financial hardships during the COVID-19 pandemic. Osage County Treasurer Sally Hulse was at Monday morning's Board of Osage County Commissioners meeting informing the commissioners where the county stood regarding investments and interest rates.

The Osage County Resale Auction was set to take place in June, but Hulse was under the impression that the Oklahoma Senate was going to force each county to postpone their auctions. So that she wouldn't have to spend more unneeded advertising dollars, Hulse asked the commissioners to postpone the auction for up to a year. They granted her request.