Posted: May 12, 2020 1:10 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 1:11 PM

Trey Stumpff

The City of Bartlesville is continuing their testing of fire hydrants across town. As the current zones are completed, they will begin moving through Zones 6 and 7.

Zone 6 runs from 11th Street going south to Sand Creek, from the Caney River west to the Railroad Tracks.

Zone 7 runs from the Northern City Limits going south to Frank Phillips Blvd. from Washington Blvd. west to the Caney River.

Crews will be flushing daily Monday through Friday from 7:00a.m to 3:00p.m. until the area is complete.

The City also wants to remind everyone that discoloration of water may occur during this process, please use caution when laundering clothes.