Posted: May 12, 2020 1:10 PMUpdated: May 12, 2020 1:11 PM
Fire Hydrant Testing and Flushing Continues
The City of Bartlesville is continuing their testing of fire hydrants across town. As the current zones are completed, they will begin moving through Zones 6 and 7.
Zone 6 runs from 11th Street going south to Sand Creek, from the Caney River west to the Railroad Tracks.
Zone 7 runs from the Northern City Limits going south to Frank Phillips Blvd. from Washington Blvd. west to the Caney River.
Crews will be flushing daily Monday through Friday from 7:00a.m to 3:00p.m. until the area is complete.
The City also wants to remind everyone that discoloration of water may occur during this process, please use caution when laundering clothes.
