Posted: May 11, 2020 5:56 PMUpdated: May 11, 2020 5:56 PM

Ty Loftis

The Pawhuska School Board met via videoconference Monday evening for a brief, but productive meeting.

Superintendent David Cash gave a report saying the school revenue was down from where it was a year ago, but there is nothing to worry about at this time.

Personnel matters were also discussed, including the fact that high school principal Lauri Lee and Indian Camp Elementary School Principal Amy Sanders handed in their resignation letters prior to the meeting.

The board approved the varsity cheer squad to attend a cheer camp at the University of Central Oklahoma in July and tentatively set Saturday, June 13th as the date for the softball team to have an Indian Taco fundraiser dinner.

The next regularly scheduled Pawhuska School Board meeting will be Monday, June 15th at 5:30 in the evening.