Posted: May 11, 2020 7:40 AMUpdated: May 11, 2020 7:40 AM

Evan Fahrbach

Some professional sports are starting to inch their way back to action, as NASCAR is returning this weekend, and we had the UFC this past weekend.

Despite an athlete testing positive for the coronavirus just days before the event, the show went on for the fighters on Saturday evening.

President Donald Trump recorded a message that played during the TV broadcast of the fight on ESPN.

Jacare Souze, who was scheduled to fight Uriah Hall on Saturday night for UFC 249 in Jacksonville, Florida, was the athlete who tested positive.

The UFC immediately pulled Souza from the event, but went forward with the rest of the pay-per-view lineup.The UFC also said two of Souza's cornermen also tested positive.

NASCAR will return to action at the Darlington Raceway this Saturday. More on that in the coming days.