Posted: May 08, 2020 2:44 PMUpdated: May 08, 2020 2:44 PM

Ty Loftis

A post from the Ben Johnson Steer Roping Facebook page states that the 67th annual event has been canceled. The post reads as follows:

“We are saddened to announce that we will be canceling the Ben Johnson Steer Roping this year due to the circumstances the world is going through right now. We would be devastated if any of our contestants, audience, or support staff would become sick under our watch.”

At a city council meeting in Pawhuska earlier this week, Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash said the chamber was busy planning the kickoff dinner for that Thursday. Nash also said she hadn't received word on if the Father's Day Weekend event was going on as scheduled.

In part, the Facebook post went on to say that they look forward to seeing everyone next year and appreciate everyone's understanding.