Posted: May 07, 2020 12:53 PMUpdated: May 07, 2020 12:58 PM

Garrett Giles

Aaron Vaughan is running for sheriff of Washington County, and he says he brings something different to the leadership role that will greatly benefit the area.

Community policing is key to Vaughan, who believes that the development of a law enforcement and citizen relationship is important. He said the officer-citizen relationship has deteriorated at some point along the way.

Growing, restructuring, strengthening and renewing that relationship is Vaughan's goal. It is possible in Vaughan's sight, because Washington County is a great county.

Vaughan said he values the Second Amendment – the right to keep and bear arms – and has strongly considered making Washington County a Second Amendment Sanctuary if he were elected as sheriff. He said the foundation of the United States and the Constitution was predicated on God's law first and foremost.

The Founders understood that fully. Vaughan said the Constitution was meant to last. He said he believes that only the sovereignty of God ingrained in the document could make it last as long as it has, which is why he believes our rights will endure.

To hear Bartlesville Radio's full Community Connection with Vaughan, click here.