Posted: May 05, 2020 3:24 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 3:25 PM

Garrett Giles

Congratulations, to Reba Ford of Dewey for winning day five of Bartlesville Radio's My Mom's Priceless Digital Scavenger Hunt. Reba won a dozen variety cupcakes from the Cupcake Bar and Bakery and some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

Reba won the cupcakes by going to the Cupcake Bar and Bakery LLC Facebook page and found their current special.

Reba said her mom – Heather Ford – is priceless because she has a heart of gold. She said Heather adopted her when she was 16-years-old. Reba had spent almost 3 years in foster care and had been to multiple homes.

Heather took Reba in and raised her as if she was one of her own. Heather has shown Reba what it means to be a mother and the meaning of unconditional love. Reba said she is beyond grateful for all that Heather has done for her through the years. She said Heather has been a wonderful mother and grandmother to her children.

Reba has a son that she recently gained and Heather treats him just like she treats Reba's daughter. Heather may not have given birth to Reba, but she chose to love Reba and take her in when she felt like her world was falling apart. If it wasn't for Heather, Reba said she would not be who she is today.

It's our first ever Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt! Bartlesville Radio and our participating sponsors are saluting Mom for Mother's Day and giving you chances to win gifts for her each day through Mother's Day.

You will be asked each day to go the website of our daily featured business and discover something in our Mother's Day digital scavenger hunt. When you find it, email that information to mom@bartlesvilleradio.com and also tell us why your mom is priceless.

One lucky winner will be drawn each day before 5:00 p.m. You have a chance at winning a specific prize each day and qualifying for the grand prize plus some Price Tower gallery tour passes.

All entries will be eligible for the grand prize: a stay at the Price Tower, Gallery/Tower tours and a Copper Bar Gift Certificate.

Stay tuned to your favorite station on Wednesday to find out how you can win a four hour cleaning valued at $140 from Simply Maid.