Posted: May 05, 2020 3:02 PMUpdated: May 05, 2020 3:02 PM

Ty Loftis

With summertime quickly approaching, many events across the area are going to begin kicking off. One of the events in question is the Osage County Cattleman’s Convention, but Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce Director Joni Nash, says they are planning ahead as scheduled.

The kickoff dinner is scheduled for Thursday, June 18th. Nash went on to say that she recently received a positive report from someone close to the production of, “Killers of the Flower Moon.”

Nash added that Vyve Broadband is working to bring free internet to downtown Pawhuska as well. This is something Nash is working to get more information on. The Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce has a spread sheet of businesses that are open, what their modified hours may be and when other businesses plan to re-open. To get this information from the Pawhuska Chamber of Commerce, call 918-287-1208.