Posted: May 04, 2020 12:53 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 12:53 PM

Garrett Giles

The City of Bartlesville’s free leaf and grass collection for Bartlesville residents is underway this week, Monday, May 4th to Friday, May 8th.

The service is provided multiple times each year to help residents dispose of yard debris. Leaves must be placed at the curb in bags on your scheduled trash day for collection. Yard waste stickers are not required during this collection and clear or colored bags may be used. The collection is for leaves and grass only — no trash is permitted — and no commercial collections will be made.

Public Works Director Keith Henry said, “This collection is for private residences only — no commercial collections will be made. Also, this is for yard debris only. When it comes to trash and other items, residents should comply with all other standard refuse regulations.”

There is no limit on the number of bags a resident can put out for this collection. Leaves and grass will only be collected once, on the same day as scheduled trash collection. Extra bags or items of household refuse outside the cart must have the red refuse sticker attached. This free collection of leaves and grass will only be for this designated week. Tree limbs will be collected as long as they’re bundled and do not exceed 4 feet in length or 50 pounds.

For more information, call 918.338.4130.