Posted: May 04, 2020 12:35 PMUpdated: May 04, 2020 12:39 PM

Garrett Giles

Taking to the airwaves once again, Pastor Rod MacIlvaine with Grace Community Church in Bartlesville will pray over our communities as the fight against COVID-19 presses on.

In recent weeks, Pastor MacIlvaine was thankful that God is both our Father and our King. As King, God rules over the universe He created. God has the power to break into our world and intervene at any time, and Pastor MacIlvaine prayed for God's Kingdom power and presence would break through into our communities.

Pastor MacIlvaine will pray for our communities on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. You can also watch the prayer time on Bartlesville Radio’s Facebook page or on kwontv.com. You can stream the radio broadcast on BartlesvilleRadio.com.

This will be Pastor MacIlvaine’s seventh community prayer time on KWON.

To follow along, you can find a prayer outline here.