Posted: May 01, 2020 2:15 PMUpdated: May 01, 2020 2:16 PM

Max Gross

A man who claims a Dewey address appeared in court facing felony failure to register as a sex offender charges on Friday. Jeremy Holland saw a $40,000 bond set with a condition that he register within 24 hours of being released. Holland plead guilty to the rape of child under 14 in Okmulgee County for a 2014 incident.

Holland was arraigned by district judge Linda Thomas on the charges. He is due back in court in Washington County on June 12.