Posted: May 01, 2020 11:11 AMUpdated: May 01, 2020 11:14 AM

Garrett Giles

Senior salutes will be given on your favorite stations as high school seniors share memories from school and their favorite music.

Oologah Class Days will air on Friday on 100.1 KYFM at 6:00 p.m. Caney Valley Class Days will air on KWON AM 1400, FM 93.3 on Saturday at 1:00 p.m.

You can stream the program if you go to BartlesvilleRadio.com. The broadcast will air on KWONTV.com as well. If you miss the broadcast, an archive can be found at BartlesvilleRadio.com under the “Class Days” link which can be found under the Community tab on the home page.